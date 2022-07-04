Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,981. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 151.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 601,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 29.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 331,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,020,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $18.09 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

