Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) versus Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Nutra Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,357.98%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05% Nutra Pharma 26,466.78% -104.20% 3,411.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Nutra Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -2.53 Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 61.27 -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nutra Pharma (Get Rating)

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, and over-the-counter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

