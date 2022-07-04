Brokerages Set Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Target Price at $60.75

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTSCY. Citigroup began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($76.60) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($85.11) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTC:VTSCY opened at $7.55 on Friday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

