Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.58. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

