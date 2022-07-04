Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

UTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

