THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Sells £2,486,656.56 in Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Moulding sold 3,032,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £2,486,656.56 ($3,050,738.02).

THG stock opened at GBX 83.74 ($1.03) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.65. THG Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 69.64 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 687 ($8.43).

Several research firms have commented on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.13) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.81).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

