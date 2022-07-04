Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $164.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

J stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

