Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.45. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

