easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £9,949.03 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,205.90).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 376.90 ($4.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 352.50 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 547.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.67) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.49) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.99) to GBX 490 ($6.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

