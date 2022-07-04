Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,228.82 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,734.41).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 242.60 ($2.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £14.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.15. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.27.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.99) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.21) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.83 ($4.21).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.