Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ACRS opened at $13.83 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $920.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,910,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,214. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

