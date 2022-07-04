Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $17.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vertiv by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.