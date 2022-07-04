Analysts Set E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Target Price at C$21.13

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

Shares of EINC opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$302.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.61. E Automotive has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$26.06.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.