Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 1,540.40

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,540.40 ($18.90).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.72) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.89) to GBX 1,370 ($16.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.16) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,021 ($12.53) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 997 ($12.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,633 ($20.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,069.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,190.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 761.94.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

