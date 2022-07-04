Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.56 on Monday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.