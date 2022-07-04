Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.99. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.28.

Shares of SIVB opened at $400.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $374.99 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.61.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,494 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $7,819,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.