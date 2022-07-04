Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ROIC opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

