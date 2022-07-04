Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

CFG opened at $36.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.