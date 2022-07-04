PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $99,414,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,922,000 after acquiring an additional 627,621 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

