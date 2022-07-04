Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Reduced by Analyst

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Evolent Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.89. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

