Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 576,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

