Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 101.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 20.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.