Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.50 target price on the stock.

TSE:GPR opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.061875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

