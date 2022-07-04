Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$2.30 target price on the stock.

TSE PNE opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$501.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.22.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,078,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,515,212.50. Also, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,052 shares in the company, valued at C$2,836,185.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 187,900 shares of company stock worth $300,857 and have sold 608,000 shares worth $1,135,640.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.