StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $28.24 on Monday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

