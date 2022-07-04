RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

