RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
