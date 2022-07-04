Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Saturday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 611421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.