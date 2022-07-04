Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Expands By 53.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000.

ETY stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

