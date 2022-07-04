Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.31 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

