Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Up 54.7% in June

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,190,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

