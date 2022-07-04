Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Increases By 54.9%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OFSTF opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -95.24. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
