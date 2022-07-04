Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.68 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

