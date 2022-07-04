Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW) Increases By 55.6%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:VTAQW opened at $0.10 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17.

