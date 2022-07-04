SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,839 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 755,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 739,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 271,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFB stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.23.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

