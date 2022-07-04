Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Rises By 55.8%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ACRDF stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Acreage has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Acreage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

