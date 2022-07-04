Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBSFY. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($58.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($42.55) to €45.00 ($47.87) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($58.51) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.53) to €40.00 ($42.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

