Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WAVSU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 11th

Western Acquisition Ventures’ (NASDAQ:WAVSU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 11th. Western Acquisition Ventures had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Western Acquisition Ventures’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WAVSU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Western Acquisition Ventures has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Western Acquisition Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

