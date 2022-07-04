Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Increases By 55.6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.84 on Monday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

