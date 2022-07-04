VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of PPH opened at $77.26 on Monday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

