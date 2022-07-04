VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 382,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of PPH opened at $77.26 on Monday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.
