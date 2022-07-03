Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Blackstone by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

