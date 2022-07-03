Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 4.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

