ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $179.50 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 6.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $179,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

