Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

