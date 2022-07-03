Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.24.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.