HighTower Trust Services LTA Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

