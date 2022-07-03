Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 3,561 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BMY opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
