The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.28. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

