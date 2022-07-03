Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

