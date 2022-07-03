Zhang Financial LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

