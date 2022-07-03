Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 153,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

